Darling upper apartment with lots of light and charm. This clean one bedroom features a spacious kitchen with refrigerator and eating nook. Living area with fireplace, ocean views, french doors and windows, small deck to let in ocean breeze. Good size bedroom with lots of closet space. There is also a small outdoor space in rear. Designated parking space. Shared laundry, utilities included.