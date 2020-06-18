31701 Mar Vista Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fully Furnished and Equipped, this spacious home sits on a large, landscaped lot, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, on a quiet street very close to all the conveniences of shopping, restaurants and Laguna's Best Beaches. Outdoor garden area features lovely patio and deck off master suite offers additional outdoor living space. This 2,422 sq. ft. home sits on a 7,872 sq. ft. lot and provides 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Upstairs the master suite with French doors opening to the large deck has a separate, large den/office area. Main living area features charming fireplace and breakfast nook. Main level features two bedrooms. Plenty of on-site parking. This is truly a rare opportunity, not to be missed, to live the Laguna Beach Lifestyle.



Contact Agent, Susan Neely, dre 01705222, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services for more information. Call/text (949) 463-4570; sneely@bhhscal.com.