Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31701 Mar Vista Avenue

31701 Mar Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31701 Mar Vista Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Furnished and Equipped, this spacious home sits on a large, landscaped lot, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, on a quiet street very close to all the conveniences of shopping, restaurants and Laguna's Best Beaches. Outdoor garden area features lovely patio and deck off master suite offers additional outdoor living space. This 2,422 sq. ft. home sits on a 7,872 sq. ft. lot and provides 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Upstairs the master suite with French doors opening to the large deck has a separate, large den/office area. Main living area features charming fireplace and breakfast nook. Main level features two bedrooms. Plenty of on-site parking. This is truly a rare opportunity, not to be missed, to live the Laguna Beach Lifestyle.

Contact Agent, Susan Neely, dre 01705222, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services for more information. Call/text (949) 463-4570; sneely@bhhscal.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue have any available units?
31701 Mar Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue have?
Some of 31701 Mar Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31701 Mar Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31701 Mar Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31701 Mar Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31701 Mar Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31701 Mar Vista Avenue does offer parking.
Does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31701 Mar Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 31701 Mar Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31701 Mar Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31701 Mar Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31701 Mar Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31701 Mar Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
