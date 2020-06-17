31693 Wildwood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This charming Beach Cottage styled residence captures the essence of Laguna Beach's lifestyle. The property redefines "charming" and offers panoramic ocean and Catalina views with a decked out kitchen with stainless DCS appliances and a comfortable living area. It has beamed ceilings, bead board, hardwood floors, neutral colors, granite and tumbled stone, and wrap around trex like decking overlooking a majestic ocean. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, access to the deck and ocean views as well. The property has a small shared backyard and is close to beaches and restaurants.