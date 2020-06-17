All apartments in Laguna Beach
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31693 Wildwood Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:33 AM

31693 Wildwood Road

31693 Wildwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

31693 Wildwood Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This charming Beach Cottage styled residence captures the essence of Laguna Beach's lifestyle. The property redefines "charming" and offers panoramic ocean and Catalina views with a decked out kitchen with stainless DCS appliances and a comfortable living area. It has beamed ceilings, bead board, hardwood floors, neutral colors, granite and tumbled stone, and wrap around trex like decking overlooking a majestic ocean. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, access to the deck and ocean views as well. The property has a small shared backyard and is close to beaches and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31693 Wildwood Road have any available units?
31693 Wildwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31693 Wildwood Road have?
Some of 31693 Wildwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31693 Wildwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
31693 Wildwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31693 Wildwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 31693 Wildwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31693 Wildwood Road offer parking?
No, 31693 Wildwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 31693 Wildwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31693 Wildwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31693 Wildwood Road have a pool?
No, 31693 Wildwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 31693 Wildwood Road have accessible units?
No, 31693 Wildwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31693 Wildwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31693 Wildwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31693 Wildwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31693 Wildwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
