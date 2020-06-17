31693 Wildwood Road

Amenities
This charming Beach Cottage styled residence captures the essence of Laguna Beach's lifestyle. The property redefines "charming" and offers panoramic ocean and Catalina views with a decked out kitchen with stainless DCS appliances and a comfortable living area. It has beamed ceilings, bead board, hardwood floors, neutral colors, granite and tumbled stone, and wrap around trex like decking overlooking a majestic ocean. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, access to the deck and ocean views as well. The property has a small shared backyard and is close to beaches and restaurants.