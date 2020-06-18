All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31657 Florence Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31657 Florence Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

31657 Florence Avenue

31657 Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31657 Florence Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful South Laguna 2 bed, 2 bath home with ocean views from deck and master bedroom. Perfect location for anyone wanting to live in South Laguna, an amazing community with vibrance and personality. This home is only two blocks from Table Rock Beach, four blocks to West St. Beach and five Blocks from Thousand Steps Beach. Enjoy everything SoLag has to offer! Walk to 6 restaurants or take the Trolly downtown to take in the sights.
The home has been renovated with a stunning contemporary look to complement the South Laguna beach vibe. It has not been on the market for 24 years and has been cared for by the same owner the entire time. features include water purifier, large bath tub, custom walk-in closet, all custom wood doors, windows, and trim throughout the home, built in stereo speakers, custom marble kitchen counters, functional one car garage, street parking for one extra car

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31657 Florence Avenue have any available units?
31657 Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31657 Florence Avenue have?
Some of 31657 Florence Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31657 Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31657 Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31657 Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31657 Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31657 Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31657 Florence Avenue offers parking.
Does 31657 Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31657 Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31657 Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 31657 Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31657 Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31657 Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31657 Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31657 Florence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31657 Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31657 Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College