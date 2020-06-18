31657 Florence Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful South Laguna 2 bed, 2 bath home with ocean views from deck and master bedroom. Perfect location for anyone wanting to live in South Laguna, an amazing community with vibrance and personality. This home is only two blocks from Table Rock Beach, four blocks to West St. Beach and five Blocks from Thousand Steps Beach. Enjoy everything SoLag has to offer! Walk to 6 restaurants or take the Trolly downtown to take in the sights.

The home has been renovated with a stunning contemporary look to complement the South Laguna beach vibe. It has not been on the market for 24 years and has been cared for by the same owner the entire time. features include water purifier, large bath tub, custom walk-in closet, all custom wood doors, windows, and trim throughout the home, built in stereo speakers, custom marble kitchen counters, functional one car garage, street parking for one extra car