31645 2nd Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest suite

Live the California dream and grab this unique piece of property where history and lifestyle intersect !!! Spacious completely remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished beach home located steps from the sand. As you approach the front door take a moment to enjoy the panoramic water views from your own private deck. Off the deck is a spacious impeccably decorated family room with newer laminate wood flooring. Walk through the hallway to a brand new redesigned kitchen accented by new cabinets, pantry and beautiful quartz counter-tops. Off the kitchen is an over-sized private backyard that provides ample grounds for entertaining, a garden or additional space to enjoy the California sun. 2 Bedrooms and 2 completely remodeled baths finish off the upper level. Downstairs a private lower level with separate entry offers a spacious studio or partitioned one bedroom guest suite with a private bathroom, kitchen. Enjoy the completely separate versatile unit that could be used for guests or rental income. Centrally located in the heart of South Laguna steps from world renowned Thousand Steps and Table Rock beaches, award winning restaurants, shops and the trolley to downtown.