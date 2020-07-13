All apartments in Laguna Beach
31645 2nd Avenue
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

31645 2nd Avenue

31645 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31645 2nd Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Live the California dream and grab this unique piece of property where history and lifestyle intersect !!! Spacious completely remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished beach home located steps from the sand. As you approach the front door take a moment to enjoy the panoramic water views from your own private deck. Off the deck is a spacious impeccably decorated family room with newer laminate wood flooring. Walk through the hallway to a brand new redesigned kitchen accented by new cabinets, pantry and beautiful quartz counter-tops. Off the kitchen is an over-sized private backyard that provides ample grounds for entertaining, a garden or additional space to enjoy the California sun. 2 Bedrooms and 2 completely remodeled baths finish off the upper level. Downstairs a private lower level with separate entry offers a spacious studio or partitioned one bedroom guest suite with a private bathroom, kitchen. Enjoy the completely separate versatile unit that could be used for guests or rental income. Centrally located in the heart of South Laguna steps from world renowned Thousand Steps and Table Rock beaches, award winning restaurants, shops and the trolley to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31645 2nd Avenue have any available units?
31645 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31645 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 31645 2nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31645 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31645 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31645 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31645 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31645 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31645 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 31645 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31645 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31645 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 31645 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31645 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31645 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31645 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31645 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31645 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31645 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
