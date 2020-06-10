31602 Santa Rosa Drive

Amenities

Welcoming a peek at the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island and magnificent multi-hued sunsets, this distinctive home offers a desirable setting in South Laguna. Stone exterior accents and hardscaping combine with an inviting Dutch entry door to create unsurpassed curb appeal and offer a hint at what awaits inside. Timeless Cape Cod elegance is complemented by wood flooring, vaulted and beamed ceilings, a multi-tiered staircase and uncompromising hand-crafted custom millwork throughout the three-level design of approx. 1,356 s.f. Discover 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a basement-level office with storage, and an open main level with view-enriched living room, deck and arched clerestory window. The living room flows seamlessly through a dining room into an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, a full backsplash, gray cabinetry with glass uppers, and top-tier stainless steel appliances. Exquisite craftsmanship and state-of-the art upgrades continue throughout, including wood window and door casings, wood wall treatments, a central vacuum system, home automation and whole-house audio. Personal luxury is the hallmark of a master suite with private bath, and convenience is enhanced by an attached 2-car garage with built-in storage. Moments from romantic coves and beaches, this exceptional seaside residence is within easy reach of South Laguna's vibrant village, galleries, shopping and dining, and award-winning schools.