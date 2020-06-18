31572 Bluff Drive

Amenities

One street from beachfront to Secret Cove and Table Rock Beach! True Laguna Beach living with a myriad of possibilities. You have to see this great street to street property on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway to appreciate all it has to offer. Entering the gate from PCH you have an expansive level driveway leading to the original Cottage featuring a bedroom, bath and kitchenette unit with a great ocean view and a two car garage. A second unit in the original cottage features a studio complete with a loft type bunk. From coveted Bluff Drive you enter the larger two bedroom home featuring an ocean view spacious living room with fireplace. This property also includes an oversized basement for additional space and storage. Enjoy outside entertaining from both homes in the large private courtyard with complete outdoor kitchen and built-in BBQ. Guests will delight in the huge wrap around granite bar amidst the sound of waves. The large lot is perfect for big family events utilizing the outdoor kitchen and you are just seconds from family fun at the beach. Take an easy stroll to the beach to enjoy toes in the sand and gorgeous sunsets. All this in close proximity of the wonderful charms of Laguna including world renowned art galleries, fine restaurants, charming shops and beautiful beaches.