All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31572 Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31572 Bluff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31572 Bluff Drive

31572 Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31572 Bluff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
garage
One street from beachfront to Secret Cove and Table Rock Beach! True Laguna Beach living with a myriad of possibilities. You have to see this great street to street property on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway to appreciate all it has to offer. Entering the gate from PCH you have an expansive level driveway leading to the original Cottage featuring a bedroom, bath and kitchenette unit with a great ocean view and a two car garage. A second unit in the original cottage features a studio complete with a loft type bunk. From coveted Bluff Drive you enter the larger two bedroom home featuring an ocean view spacious living room with fireplace. This property also includes an oversized basement for additional space and storage. Enjoy outside entertaining from both homes in the large private courtyard with complete outdoor kitchen and built-in BBQ. Guests will delight in the huge wrap around granite bar amidst the sound of waves. The large lot is perfect for big family events utilizing the outdoor kitchen and you are just seconds from family fun at the beach. Take an easy stroll to the beach to enjoy toes in the sand and gorgeous sunsets. All this in close proximity of the wonderful charms of Laguna including world renowned art galleries, fine restaurants, charming shops and beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31572 Bluff Drive have any available units?
31572 Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31572 Bluff Drive have?
Some of 31572 Bluff Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31572 Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31572 Bluff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31572 Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31572 Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31572 Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31572 Bluff Drive does offer parking.
Does 31572 Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31572 Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31572 Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 31572 Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31572 Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 31572 Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31572 Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31572 Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31572 Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31572 Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College