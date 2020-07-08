All apartments in Laguna Beach
Location

31561 Tablerock Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$10,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
OCEAN VIEWS! These views are jaw dropping! Unique opportunity to live directly over the water, and above the crashing surf and a white sandy beach. This fully furnished, ground level, single story unit is located at the tip of a promontory rock which extends over the ocean in a quiet, small community appropriately known as "Tablerock". Completely remodeled and updated, no expense was spared. The professionally designed interior offers custom furnishings, art and automated shades. The kitchen was updated with custom wood cabinets, stone counters, a glass tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the dining room and main living area, both facing stunning views. The master bedroom offers an ocean front balcony, a master bath with a custom designed stone shower and dual sinks. The oversized secondary bedroom has 2 full beds and an attached full bath with a lot of closet space and built in cabinets for storage. The community offers direct beach access through a private gate available only to residents. This complex is quiet, and situated in a garden like setting with a community pool and spa, BBQ area and exercise room. It is ideally situated in south Laguna with trolley stops within walking distance of the complex, offering easy access to Laguna's highly sought after amenities including world renowned art galleries, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31561 Tablerock have any available units?
31561 Tablerock has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31561 Tablerock have?
Some of 31561 Tablerock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31561 Tablerock currently offering any rent specials?
31561 Tablerock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31561 Tablerock pet-friendly?
No, 31561 Tablerock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31561 Tablerock offer parking?
No, 31561 Tablerock does not offer parking.
Does 31561 Tablerock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31561 Tablerock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31561 Tablerock have a pool?
Yes, 31561 Tablerock has a pool.
Does 31561 Tablerock have accessible units?
No, 31561 Tablerock does not have accessible units.
Does 31561 Tablerock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31561 Tablerock has units with dishwashers.
Does 31561 Tablerock have units with air conditioning?
No, 31561 Tablerock does not have units with air conditioning.
