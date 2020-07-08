31561 Tablerock

Amenities

OCEAN VIEWS! These views are jaw dropping! Unique opportunity to live directly over the water, and above the crashing surf and a white sandy beach. This fully furnished, ground level, single story unit is located at the tip of a promontory rock which extends over the ocean in a quiet, small community appropriately known as "Tablerock". Completely remodeled and updated, no expense was spared. The professionally designed interior offers custom furnishings, art and automated shades. The kitchen was updated with custom wood cabinets, stone counters, a glass tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the dining room and main living area, both facing stunning views. The master bedroom offers an ocean front balcony, a master bath with a custom designed stone shower and dual sinks. The oversized secondary bedroom has 2 full beds and an attached full bath with a lot of closet space and built in cabinets for storage. The community offers direct beach access through a private gate available only to residents. This complex is quiet, and situated in a garden like setting with a community pool and spa, BBQ area and exercise room. It is ideally situated in south Laguna with trolley stops within walking distance of the complex, offering easy access to Laguna's highly sought after amenities including world renowned art galleries, restaurants and shopping.