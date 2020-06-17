All apartments in Laguna Beach
31502 Shrewsbury Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

31502 Shrewsbury Drive

31502 Shrewsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31502 Shrewsbury Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This stunning home epitomizes the warmth, style and elements of a Cape Cod/Hamptons styled cottage - infused with elegant European flair. You are immediately captivated upon entering - not sure where to look first! Every attention to detail has been thoughtfully & lovingly executed. Perched at the end of the street, this home is nestled into the hillside to overlook the Catalina view.The exterior deck is most generous - Enough to accommodate a large gathering around the al-fresco dining table or relaxing in comfortable chairs - a marvelous social space! Lanai opening doors allow the outside in - joining the living room to the outdoor deck. The bedrooms are utterly romantic, as are the marble bathrooms. The owner created a space that is beautifully crafted, and sourced from all around the world. Every inch of this Eco-friendly home was carefully thought through from cotton insulation and the tar free shingles to keep away chemicals to the custom made hinges of the closet doors. Carport/driveway service the property for up to 3 cars. The home is certainly a treat to behold. 12 month lease includes by-weekly cleaning service.Property is available for short term rentals at $9,900 for month of July,August,September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive have any available units?
31502 Shrewsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive have?
Some of 31502 Shrewsbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31502 Shrewsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31502 Shrewsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31502 Shrewsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31502 Shrewsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31502 Shrewsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31502 Shrewsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive have a pool?
No, 31502 Shrewsbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 31502 Shrewsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31502 Shrewsbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31502 Shrewsbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31502 Shrewsbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

