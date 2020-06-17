31502 Shrewsbury Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This stunning home epitomizes the warmth, style and elements of a Cape Cod/Hamptons styled cottage - infused with elegant European flair. You are immediately captivated upon entering - not sure where to look first! Every attention to detail has been thoughtfully & lovingly executed. Perched at the end of the street, this home is nestled into the hillside to overlook the Catalina view.The exterior deck is most generous - Enough to accommodate a large gathering around the al-fresco dining table or relaxing in comfortable chairs - a marvelous social space! Lanai opening doors allow the outside in - joining the living room to the outdoor deck. The bedrooms are utterly romantic, as are the marble bathrooms. The owner created a space that is beautifully crafted, and sourced from all around the world. Every inch of this Eco-friendly home was carefully thought through from cotton insulation and the tar free shingles to keep away chemicals to the custom made hinges of the closet doors. Carport/driveway service the property for up to 3 cars. The home is certainly a treat to behold. 12 month lease includes by-weekly cleaning service.Property is available for short term rentals at $9,900 for month of July,August,September.