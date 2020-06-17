All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

315 Magnolia Drive B

315 Magnolia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

315 Magnolia Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this magnificent North Laguna executive apartment. Luxurious one bedroom one bath with direct access private garage. New stainless steel appliances. In unit, stackable washer and dryer. Gourmet kitchen, gas stove, elegant center island opening onto a deck for relaxing and entertaining friends. Quiet upper unit with no one above or below comes with a romantic fireplace and a large flat screen TV. Peek-a-boo ocean view. Moments away from main beach, downtown, Laguna Playhouse, festivals, galleries and restaurants. Outstanding quality includes utilities. Ideal for a single professional or a second home by the beach. Come live the dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Magnolia Drive B have any available units?
315 Magnolia Drive B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 315 Magnolia Drive B have?
Some of 315 Magnolia Drive B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Magnolia Drive B currently offering any rent specials?
315 Magnolia Drive B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Magnolia Drive B pet-friendly?
No, 315 Magnolia Drive B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 315 Magnolia Drive B offer parking?
Yes, 315 Magnolia Drive B does offer parking.
Does 315 Magnolia Drive B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Magnolia Drive B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Magnolia Drive B have a pool?
No, 315 Magnolia Drive B does not have a pool.
Does 315 Magnolia Drive B have accessible units?
No, 315 Magnolia Drive B does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Magnolia Drive B have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Magnolia Drive B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Magnolia Drive B have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Magnolia Drive B does not have units with air conditioning.
