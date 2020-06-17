315 Magnolia Drive B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this magnificent North Laguna executive apartment. Luxurious one bedroom one bath with direct access private garage. New stainless steel appliances. In unit, stackable washer and dryer. Gourmet kitchen, gas stove, elegant center island opening onto a deck for relaxing and entertaining friends. Quiet upper unit with no one above or below comes with a romantic fireplace and a large flat screen TV. Peek-a-boo ocean view. Moments away from main beach, downtown, Laguna Playhouse, festivals, galleries and restaurants. Outstanding quality includes utilities. Ideal for a single professional or a second home by the beach. Come live the dream.