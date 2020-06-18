31423 Coast Highway 54

All apartments in Laguna Beach
Location

31423 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

SPECIAL OFFER ALERT!!
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A $1250 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE ON OR BEFORE THE END OF MAY 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Stunning, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the dynamic Laguna Royale community in Laguna Beach. The community is first class with 24 hour security, guard, pool, spa, library, fitness room, firepit patios, umbrellas, observation decks and patios and direct beach access. This unit can be rented as furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy spectacular year round views from this spectacular oceanfront unit!

The custom kitchen cabinetry features a modern laminated brushed metal look, with a classic and chic European design. The spacious master suite is elegant with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, and mirrored walls and wardrobes. The secondary bedroom or den features mirrored wardrobe doors and plantation shutters. The bathrooms feature high end fixtures, black sinks & jacuzzi tub, mirrors all around & a custom granite walk-in shower with glass doors. Including an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air heating is installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
The underground garage has 2 assigned tandem spots for the unit.

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nea

(RLNE5671239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31423 Coast Highway 54 have any available units?
31423 Coast Highway 54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31423 Coast Highway 54 have?
Some of 31423 Coast Highway 54's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31423 Coast Highway 54 currently offering any rent specials?
31423 Coast Highway 54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31423 Coast Highway 54 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31423 Coast Highway 54 is pet friendly.
Does 31423 Coast Highway 54 offer parking?
Yes, 31423 Coast Highway 54 offers parking.
Does 31423 Coast Highway 54 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31423 Coast Highway 54 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31423 Coast Highway 54 have a pool?
Yes, 31423 Coast Highway 54 has a pool.
Does 31423 Coast Highway 54 have accessible units?
No, 31423 Coast Highway 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 31423 Coast Highway 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31423 Coast Highway 54 has units with dishwashers.
Does 31423 Coast Highway 54 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31423 Coast Highway 54 has units with air conditioning.

