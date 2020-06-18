31423 Coast Highway 54

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



SPECIAL OFFER ALERT!!

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A $1250 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE ON OR BEFORE THE END OF MAY 2020.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Stunning, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the dynamic Laguna Royale community in Laguna Beach. The community is first class with 24 hour security, guard, pool, spa, library, fitness room, firepit patios, umbrellas, observation decks and patios and direct beach access. This unit can be rented as furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy spectacular year round views from this spectacular oceanfront unit!



The custom kitchen cabinetry features a modern laminated brushed metal look, with a classic and chic European design. The spacious master suite is elegant with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, and mirrored walls and wardrobes. The secondary bedroom or den features mirrored wardrobe doors and plantation shutters. The bathrooms feature high end fixtures, black sinks & jacuzzi tub, mirrors all around & a custom granite walk-in shower with glass doors. Including an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air heating is installed for climate control.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

The underground garage has 2 assigned tandem spots for the unit.



Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nea



(RLNE5671239)