31181 Holly Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

GORGEOUS "BIG SUR" OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE, FULLY FURNISHED, moments from South Laguna's finest beaches! This stunning craftsman style beach home consists of three bedrooms, and is inspired by the Esalen retreat renowned for relaxation. Sweeping ocean views and multiple private tranquil garden patios set the tone immediately upon entry. The spacious living room flows seamlessly outdoors with an attached ocean view deck, perfect for enjoying the sights and sounds of crashing waves day or night. The home also features, therapeutic, "healthy back" ergonomic mattresses, chairs and or couches, and a state of the art ergonomic work station with adjustable monitor. The home also comes with 3 portable AC units for added comfort. The kitchen is remarkably beautiful with custom cabinetry from 1931, cozy breakfast counter bar, and sleek stone throughout. In addition to 2 bedrooms in the main home, the property boasts a one-of-a-kind "all Cedar cabin" with breathtaking ocean and garden views. The incredible grounds offer plenty of private space to enjoy the essence of nature, fresh ocean breezes, and even an outdoor shower. Enjoy the ideal Laguna lifestyle in a peaceful, "zen" cottage within the most beautiful & quiet setting overlooking South Laguna's best beaches, restaurants, shops, and free trolley stations! THE PERFECT SUMMER VACATION HOME, BOOK NOW!