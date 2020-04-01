All apartments in Laguna Beach
31181 Holly Drive

Location

31181 Holly Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS "BIG SUR" OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE, FULLY FURNISHED, moments from South Laguna's finest beaches! This stunning craftsman style beach home consists of three bedrooms, and is inspired by the Esalen retreat renowned for relaxation. Sweeping ocean views and multiple private tranquil garden patios set the tone immediately upon entry. The spacious living room flows seamlessly outdoors with an attached ocean view deck, perfect for enjoying the sights and sounds of crashing waves day or night. The home also features, therapeutic, "healthy back" ergonomic mattresses, chairs and or couches, and a state of the art ergonomic work station with adjustable monitor. The home also comes with 3 portable AC units for added comfort. The kitchen is remarkably beautiful with custom cabinetry from 1931, cozy breakfast counter bar, and sleek stone throughout. In addition to 2 bedrooms in the main home, the property boasts a one-of-a-kind "all Cedar cabin" with breathtaking ocean and garden views. The incredible grounds offer plenty of private space to enjoy the essence of nature, fresh ocean breezes, and even an outdoor shower. Enjoy the ideal Laguna lifestyle in a peaceful, "zen" cottage within the most beautiful & quiet setting overlooking South Laguna's best beaches, restaurants, shops, and free trolley stations! THE PERFECT SUMMER VACATION HOME, BOOK NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31181 Holly Drive have any available units?
31181 Holly Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31181 Holly Drive have?
Some of 31181 Holly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31181 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31181 Holly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31181 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31181 Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31181 Holly Drive offer parking?
No, 31181 Holly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 31181 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31181 Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31181 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 31181 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31181 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 31181 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31181 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31181 Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31181 Holly Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31181 Holly Drive has units with air conditioning.
