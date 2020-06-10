31001 Coast Highway

Amenities

Expressing the classic characteristics of quintessential Laguna Beach charm, this home offers panoramic views of the ocean, Treasure Island beach, and the Montage Laguna Beach. Mid-century modern style and an oceanfront location combine to offer the finest of Laguna living. Situated on a huge oceanfront lot with direct access to the beach, this home will serve perfectly as your peaceful seaside oasis, with part of the lot stretching all the way to the high tide line on the sand. Some notable amenities include a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, ample parking, a beach shower, and close proximity to the Montage, world-class restaurants and art galleries, and stunning white sandy beaches. With its dream destination location, exceptional amenities, and beachside charm, this home makes the ideal option for those looking for an incredible opportunity on one of the most beaches in the world.