Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

31001 Coast Highway

31001 Coast Hwy · (949) 689-9047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31001 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Expressing the classic characteristics of quintessential Laguna Beach charm, this home offers panoramic views of the ocean, Treasure Island beach, and the Montage Laguna Beach. Mid-century modern style and an oceanfront location combine to offer the finest of Laguna living. Situated on a huge oceanfront lot with direct access to the beach, this home will serve perfectly as your peaceful seaside oasis, with part of the lot stretching all the way to the high tide line on the sand. Some notable amenities include a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, ample parking, a beach shower, and close proximity to the Montage, world-class restaurants and art galleries, and stunning white sandy beaches. With its dream destination location, exceptional amenities, and beachside charm, this home makes the ideal option for those looking for an incredible opportunity on one of the most beaches in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31001 Coast Highway have any available units?
31001 Coast Highway has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31001 Coast Highway have?
Some of 31001 Coast Highway's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31001 Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
31001 Coast Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31001 Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 31001 Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31001 Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 31001 Coast Highway does offer parking.
Does 31001 Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31001 Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31001 Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 31001 Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 31001 Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 31001 Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 31001 Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31001 Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 31001 Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 31001 Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
