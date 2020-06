Amenities

Completely remodeled in 2016, this euro chic cottage is steps from the Montage, Lang Park, and Gelsons. With an Italian imported kitchen, smooth cement floors, ocean views, and a private trellised rear patio with barbeque, this 3 bedroom 2 bath, fully furnished rental is complete with one garage space, one tandem space, and gardening services. Owner will consider various lease lengths but prefers a long term tenant. Available 10/1/2019.