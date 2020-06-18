30662 Marilyn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Large Panoramic Ocean view home. Private, cul-de-sac street, across from Montage Resort and beach. Walk 2 blocks to Lang Park and shopping center. Recently painted and re-carpeted. Recently refinished custom wood cabinets and gorgeous stone and wood floors. Designer kitchen with granite countertops, a large island and high end Viking appliances (new refrigerator and dishwasher) and wine refrigerator. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. Wood burning and gas fireplaces in den, living room and master bedroom. Extremely private, entertainers' dream back yard with ocean view, designer pool and spa (recently re-plastered), with waterfall features and large built-in DCS BBQ Island with seating. Available date is November 1, 2019, but current tenant would try to accommodate an earlier vacancy date if requested.