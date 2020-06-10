30502 Coast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units. This open and spacious floor plan features a large view living room with panoramic ocean views that has sliding doors leading out to a large balcony/deck with sweeping views of the ocean and landscaped grounds. The Kitchen has granite counters, a built-in electric range, and opens up to the living/dining room. The Master bedroom retreat has ample room for a king-sized bed with room left over for in-home office space or an office area as well as a very large closet. The Master bedroom also features a private balcony as well as a master bathroom that has just been updated. The second bedroom is also large enough to accommodate a king-sized bed. It is just a short walk to beautiful Victoria Beach. Montage resort, shops and restaurants, and trollies are just Steps away. Owner open to a small pet. 1 car garage, street parking. The owner is in process of updating bathrooms and repainting so disregard DOM (days on market) as we have not been able to show due to updating and coronavirus restrictions, although property should be ready end of May and showable soon. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490. More details/photos online at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com