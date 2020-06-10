All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 30502 Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
30502 Coast
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

30502 Coast

30502 Coast Hwy · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30502 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B3 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units. This open and spacious floor plan features a large view living room with panoramic ocean views that has sliding doors leading out to a large balcony/deck with sweeping views of the ocean and landscaped grounds. The Kitchen has granite counters, a built-in electric range, and opens up to the living/dining room. The Master bedroom retreat has ample room for a king-sized bed with room left over for in-home office space or an office area as well as a very large closet. The Master bedroom also features a private balcony as well as a master bathroom that has just been updated. The second bedroom is also large enough to accommodate a king-sized bed. It is just a short walk to beautiful Victoria Beach. Montage resort, shops and restaurants, and trollies are just Steps away. Owner open to a small pet. 1 car garage, street parking. The owner is in process of updating bathrooms and repainting so disregard DOM (days on market) as we have not been able to show due to updating and coronavirus restrictions, although property should be ready end of May and showable soon. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490. More details/photos online at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30502 Coast have any available units?
30502 Coast has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30502 Coast have?
Some of 30502 Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30502 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
30502 Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30502 Coast pet-friendly?
Yes, 30502 Coast is pet friendly.
Does 30502 Coast offer parking?
Yes, 30502 Coast does offer parking.
Does 30502 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30502 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30502 Coast have a pool?
No, 30502 Coast does not have a pool.
Does 30502 Coast have accessible units?
No, 30502 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 30502 Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30502 Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 30502 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 30502 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30502 Coast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity