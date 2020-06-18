All apartments in Laguna Beach
294 La Brea Street
294 La Brea Street

294 La Brea Street · No Longer Available
Location

294 La Brea Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Upper two bedrooms, one bath apartment. Wood floors, stunning ocean views from living room, single detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 La Brea Street have any available units?
294 La Brea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 294 La Brea Street currently offering any rent specials?
294 La Brea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 La Brea Street pet-friendly?
No, 294 La Brea Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 294 La Brea Street offer parking?
Yes, 294 La Brea Street offers parking.
Does 294 La Brea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 La Brea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 La Brea Street have a pool?
No, 294 La Brea Street does not have a pool.
Does 294 La Brea Street have accessible units?
No, 294 La Brea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 294 La Brea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 La Brea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 La Brea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 La Brea Street does not have units with air conditioning.
