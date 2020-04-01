All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard

2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard · (949) 375-7768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This home must be seen to be truly appreciated. Stunning design details with uncompromised quality and carefully selected style.
2,765 of living square feet, all on one level. A floorplan that lives expansive and sprawling. Complimented by a very private 11,000+ square foot lot that feels as if you're in a serene park with gardens, trees and captivating mountain, valley and city light views. Recently transformed into a contemporary, artistic and creative showplace. Natural and sunlit interiors at every turn. Glassed living room, dining, family room, office, four bedrooms, three baths and a 17x30 studio/media room with soaring ceilings. This home is perfect for those who appreciate the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Features include: spanish limestone, granite, solid wood and Viking stainless appliances, Halo water softener, reverse osmosis water filtration system, custom indoor/outdoor lighting throughout, new NZ wool carpet in bedrooms. High-end, custom cabinetry throughout each bedroom, kitchen, dining room and great room. The home inspires and invites all who enter, while also providing important functional features that compliment modern living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard have any available units?
2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard has a unit available for $8,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard have?
Some of 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity