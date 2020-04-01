2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This home must be seen to be truly appreciated. Stunning design details with uncompromised quality and carefully selected style.

2,765 of living square feet, all on one level. A floorplan that lives expansive and sprawling. Complimented by a very private 11,000+ square foot lot that feels as if you're in a serene park with gardens, trees and captivating mountain, valley and city light views. Recently transformed into a contemporary, artistic and creative showplace. Natural and sunlit interiors at every turn. Glassed living room, dining, family room, office, four bedrooms, three baths and a 17x30 studio/media room with soaring ceilings. This home is perfect for those who appreciate the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Features include: spanish limestone, granite, solid wood and Viking stainless appliances, Halo water softener, reverse osmosis water filtration system, custom indoor/outdoor lighting throughout, new NZ wool carpet in bedrooms. High-end, custom cabinetry throughout each bedroom, kitchen, dining room and great room. The home inspires and invites all who enter, while also providing important functional features that compliment modern living.