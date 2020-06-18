2925 Rounsevel Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Laguna Beach Cottage with HUGE OCEAN VIEW located near beautiful Victoria Beach. This fully furnished home located in Upper Victoria Beach is available starting January 5 through June 15, 2019. This rental is terrific for transferes or those wanting to experience the beauty of Laguna Beach. The home fully equipped and furnished features two bedrooms with two baths with a third bedroom/den. Living room has a quaint fireplace and amazing panoramic ocean views. Outdoor living with a large deck with gigantic, panoramic OCEAN VIEW. Retractable awning for your convenience. Another deck off lower level. Huge private back yard nicely landscaped. Inside laundry with washer/dryer. Carport and street parking on this quiet street. This is a great opportunity to experience Laguna Beach. Call on Pets. A MUST SEE!