2925 Rounsevel Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2925 Rounsevel Terrace

2925 Rounsevel Te · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Rounsevel Te, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Laguna Beach Cottage with HUGE OCEAN VIEW located near beautiful Victoria Beach. This fully furnished home located in Upper Victoria Beach is available starting January 5 through June 15, 2019. This rental is terrific for transferes or those wanting to experience the beauty of Laguna Beach. The home fully equipped and furnished features two bedrooms with two baths with a third bedroom/den. Living room has a quaint fireplace and amazing panoramic ocean views. Outdoor living with a large deck with gigantic, panoramic OCEAN VIEW. Retractable awning for your convenience. Another deck off lower level. Huge private back yard nicely landscaped. Inside laundry with washer/dryer. Carport and street parking on this quiet street. This is a great opportunity to experience Laguna Beach. Call on Pets. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace have any available units?
2925 Rounsevel Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace have?
Some of 2925 Rounsevel Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Rounsevel Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Rounsevel Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Rounsevel Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Rounsevel Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Rounsevel Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Rounsevel Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace have a pool?
No, 2925 Rounsevel Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2925 Rounsevel Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Rounsevel Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Rounsevel Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 Rounsevel Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
