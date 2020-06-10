2790 Queda Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

BEAUTIFUL REMODEL WITH MESMERIZING WHITE WATER AND COASTLINE VIEWS. Decorated and furnished buy Top Designer .. This Dramatic Home has an Ocean view from every room . Expansive Master Suite features romantic fireplace , walk in Closet and spa bath with steam shower, All with Dramatic

Ocean Views.There are 2 additional En-suite bedrooms that have private balconies. Gorgeous Kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, large center island with wine refrigerator , walk in pantry and sleek breakfast bar. All with out of control Ocean Views. Formal Dining room over looking Large Living room with beautiful fireplace and the most Unbelievable Ocean Views on the Coast. This is the Type of Home seen in International Magazines .

Now being offered for Rent . Live the Laguna Beach Life with One of the Best Ocean Views Ever in An Amazing Designer Perfect Home.

WALK TO FAMED VICTORIA BEACH,Restaurants and shopping. less than a mile to The Montage Resort.