Laguna Beach, CA
2790 Queda Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

2790 Queda Way

2790 Queda Way · (949) 338-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2790 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL REMODEL WITH MESMERIZING WHITE WATER AND COASTLINE VIEWS. Decorated and furnished buy Top Designer .. This Dramatic Home has an Ocean view from every room . Expansive Master Suite features romantic fireplace , walk in Closet and spa bath with steam shower, All with Dramatic
Ocean Views.There are 2 additional En-suite bedrooms that have private balconies. Gorgeous Kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, large center island with wine refrigerator , walk in pantry and sleek breakfast bar. All with out of control Ocean Views. Formal Dining room over looking Large Living room with beautiful fireplace and the most Unbelievable Ocean Views on the Coast. This is the Type of Home seen in International Magazines .
Now being offered for Rent . Live the Laguna Beach Life with One of the Best Ocean Views Ever in An Amazing Designer Perfect Home.
WALK TO FAMED VICTORIA BEACH,Restaurants and shopping. less than a mile to The Montage Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Queda Way have any available units?
2790 Queda Way has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2790 Queda Way have?
Some of 2790 Queda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 Queda Way currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Queda Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Queda Way pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Queda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2790 Queda Way offer parking?
No, 2790 Queda Way does not offer parking.
Does 2790 Queda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2790 Queda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Queda Way have a pool?
No, 2790 Queda Way does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Queda Way have accessible units?
No, 2790 Queda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Queda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2790 Queda Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2790 Queda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2790 Queda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
