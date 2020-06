Amenities

Rarely on the market! A true North Laguna Gem with Ocean View! Darling, standalone 1 bedroom apartment over garage, includes a bathroom with shower and tub,Hardwood Floors, Large closet in Bedroom, Kitchen recently updated with new counters and backsplash.Dining area off kitchen. Includes a refrigerator, shared washer and dryer on Premises. This one is a must see!