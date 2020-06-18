2686 Queda Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Watch the whales, dolphins and seagulls feeding from every room, up and down without binoculars, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with a bonus room. Breathtaking ocean and white water views and a few blocks to quiet and uncrowded Victoria Beach. The trolley to town is just a block way. Lots of light and character and recently upgraded. The kitchen is relatively large and has lots of cabinets and counter space, dual sink and double oven, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a charming and colorful back yard fully enclosed with several trees and a garden. The front brick paito is nice for entertaining, sun bathing and BBQ. Available June 30, 2019 for the summer rental furnished for $7,500 per month, 30 day minimum or long term.