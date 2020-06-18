All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2686 Queda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2686 Queda Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

2686 Queda Way

2686 Queda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2686 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Watch the whales, dolphins and seagulls feeding from every room, up and down without binoculars, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with a bonus room. Breathtaking ocean and white water views and a few blocks to quiet and uncrowded Victoria Beach. The trolley to town is just a block way. Lots of light and character and recently upgraded. The kitchen is relatively large and has lots of cabinets and counter space, dual sink and double oven, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a charming and colorful back yard fully enclosed with several trees and a garden. The front brick paito is nice for entertaining, sun bathing and BBQ. Available June 30, 2019 for the summer rental furnished for $7,500 per month, 30 day minimum or long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2686 Queda Way have any available units?
2686 Queda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2686 Queda Way have?
Some of 2686 Queda Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2686 Queda Way currently offering any rent specials?
2686 Queda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2686 Queda Way pet-friendly?
No, 2686 Queda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2686 Queda Way offer parking?
No, 2686 Queda Way does not offer parking.
Does 2686 Queda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2686 Queda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2686 Queda Way have a pool?
No, 2686 Queda Way does not have a pool.
Does 2686 Queda Way have accessible units?
No, 2686 Queda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2686 Queda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2686 Queda Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2686 Queda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2686 Queda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College