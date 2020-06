Amenities

Welcome home to this cute private back unit is located perfectly in North Laguna. Beautiful Ocean views and comfortable cozy layout. Has that Laguna Beach charm being built in 1955. Has brand new wood flooring and sits just in front of the alley between Viejo and Cajon, making it easy to get right down to the ocean! Includes an oven and refridgerator. Renting for 2100 for a single renter and 2400 for a couple. Great price for a great location!