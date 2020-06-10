All apartments in Laguna Beach
264 San Joaquin Street
264 San Joaquin Street

264 San Joaquin Street · No Longer Available
Location

264 San Joaquin Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean views forever, coastal modern 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath detached (no shared walls) townhouse in highly desirable North Laguna. Ocean views from Dana point to Catalina. Unit has Custom French Oak hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, Carrara marble in bathrooms and kitchen backsplash, central heating & A/C, Washer and Dryer in unit, balcony and front patio w/ocean view, one car garage. Walking distance to famous Crescent Bay Beach & park. Close proximity to Downtown Laguna Beach shopping, dining & entertainment. Washer and Dryer are included in the unit. Must see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 San Joaquin Street have any available units?
264 San Joaquin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 264 San Joaquin Street have?
Some of 264 San Joaquin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 San Joaquin Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 San Joaquin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 San Joaquin Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 San Joaquin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 264 San Joaquin Street offer parking?
Yes, 264 San Joaquin Street offers parking.
Does 264 San Joaquin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 San Joaquin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 San Joaquin Street have a pool?
No, 264 San Joaquin Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 San Joaquin Street have accessible units?
No, 264 San Joaquin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 San Joaquin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 San Joaquin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 San Joaquin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 264 San Joaquin Street has units with air conditioning.
