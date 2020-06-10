264 San Joaquin Street

Amenities

Ocean views forever, coastal modern 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath detached (no shared walls) townhouse in highly desirable North Laguna. Ocean views from Dana point to Catalina. Unit has Custom French Oak hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, Carrara marble in bathrooms and kitchen backsplash, central heating & A/C, Washer and Dryer in unit, balcony and front patio w/ocean view, one car garage. Walking distance to famous Crescent Bay Beach & park. Close proximity to Downtown Laguna Beach shopping, dining & entertainment. Washer and Dryer are included in the unit. Must see !!!