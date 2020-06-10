All apartments in Laguna Beach
264 Fairview Street

264 Fairview Street
Location

264 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning North Laguna 3bed/3bath Craftsman Residence. This magnificent home is remodeled with the finest craftsmanship and artisan finishes. Highlights include wood flooring, large open living room with fireplace, french doors opening to generous covered attached entertaining spaces, dining room with custom built-in cabinetry and fully equipped chefs kitchen. Two generous guest rooms located on the main level with beautiful custom bath featuring handmade mosaic and tile finishes, french doors opening to a large private deck plus large under stair storage room. Upstairs master bedroom with attached private deck with stunning views of the ocean, city lights and Dana Point headlands, plus custom designed bath and additional guest bedroom. Fifth en suite bedroom has a separate entrance from the main residence perfect for office use or guests desiring extra privacy. Charming front and back yard, fully fenced and landscaped with exotic fruiting trees, bamboo, lush gardens and walkways. Other features include custom stain glass windows and skylights, ample finished storage rooms throughout, large laundry room equipped with full size washer and dryer, laundry sink and tankless water heater. Separate detached garage and two additional outdoor parking spaces. This home has been meticulously maintained by the owners and the first time being offered on the leasing market. Come live the dream in magical Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Fairview Street have any available units?
264 Fairview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 264 Fairview Street have?
Some of 264 Fairview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 Fairview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Fairview Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 Fairview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 264 Fairview Street offer parking?
Yes, 264 Fairview Street offers parking.
Does 264 Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 Fairview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Fairview Street have a pool?
No, 264 Fairview Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 264 Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Fairview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Fairview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Fairview Street does not have units with air conditioning.

