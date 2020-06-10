264 Fairview Street

Amenities

Stunning North Laguna 3bed/3bath Craftsman Residence. This magnificent home is remodeled with the finest craftsmanship and artisan finishes. Highlights include wood flooring, large open living room with fireplace, french doors opening to generous covered attached entertaining spaces, dining room with custom built-in cabinetry and fully equipped chefs kitchen. Two generous guest rooms located on the main level with beautiful custom bath featuring handmade mosaic and tile finishes, french doors opening to a large private deck plus large under stair storage room. Upstairs master bedroom with attached private deck with stunning views of the ocean, city lights and Dana Point headlands, plus custom designed bath and additional guest bedroom. Fifth en suite bedroom has a separate entrance from the main residence perfect for office use or guests desiring extra privacy. Charming front and back yard, fully fenced and landscaped with exotic fruiting trees, bamboo, lush gardens and walkways. Other features include custom stain glass windows and skylights, ample finished storage rooms throughout, large laundry room equipped with full size washer and dryer, laundry sink and tankless water heater. Separate detached garage and two additional outdoor parking spaces. This home has been meticulously maintained by the owners and the first time being offered on the leasing market. Come live the dream in magical Laguna Beach!