2615 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home at the neighborhood of Top of The World in Laguna Beach with panoramic view of the ocean.

The single story home with no steps inside upgraded with modern amenities such as gourmet kitchen with 6 gas burner stove, top of the line appliances and huge quartz countertops .High ceiling and windows around the living room and kitchen along with ocean and hills view makes this home very unique.

Close to parks and walking ,hiking and biking trails.

A few minutes drive to downtown Laguna Beach , home of the famous art galleries, great restaurants, shops and main beach of Laguna.