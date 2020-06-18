All apartments in Laguna Beach
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2615 Temple Hills Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

2615 Temple Hills Drive

2615 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2615 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home at the neighborhood of Top of The World in Laguna Beach with panoramic view of the ocean.
The single story home with no steps inside upgraded with modern amenities such as gourmet kitchen with 6 gas burner stove, top of the line appliances and huge quartz countertops .High ceiling and windows around the living room and kitchen along with ocean and hills view makes this home very unique.
Close to parks and walking ,hiking and biking trails.
A few minutes drive to downtown Laguna Beach , home of the famous art galleries, great restaurants, shops and main beach of Laguna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
2615 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2615 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 2615 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2615 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2615 Temple Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2615 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2615 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
