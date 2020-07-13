2601 Victoria Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming One Of a Kind Upgraded (Tropical Paradise Home) on the Ocean side of Pacific Coast Hwy. Look no further for the perfect Beach Rental! A short stroll down the street will have you lounging on one of the most Beautiful Beaches in the World. Home sleeps 4 comfortably, featuring Hardwood Floors,Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Beam Ceilings, and Ocean View Balcony. The sensual Master Retreat features a Romantic Fireplace perfect for that much needed Southern California Vacation. Available the month of June 2019. Owner will also consider a 12 month furnished contract. Please call for rate.