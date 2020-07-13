All apartments in Laguna Beach
2601 Victoria Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

2601 Victoria Drive

2601 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Victoria Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming One Of a Kind Upgraded (Tropical Paradise Home) on the Ocean side of Pacific Coast Hwy. Look no further for the perfect Beach Rental! A short stroll down the street will have you lounging on one of the most Beautiful Beaches in the World. Home sleeps 4 comfortably, featuring Hardwood Floors,Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Beam Ceilings, and Ocean View Balcony. The sensual Master Retreat features a Romantic Fireplace perfect for that much needed Southern California Vacation. Available the month of June 2019. Owner will also consider a 12 month furnished contract. Please call for rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Victoria Drive have any available units?
2601 Victoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2601 Victoria Drive have?
Some of 2601 Victoria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Victoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2601 Victoria Drive offer parking?
No, 2601 Victoria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Victoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Victoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Victoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Victoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
