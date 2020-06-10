26 N La Senda Drive

Amenities

Every day is a vacation in this Lower Three Arch Bay, Spanish style home. You'll never tire of the panoramic, sit-down Catalina Island views, serene neighborhood and pristine private beach. On the entry level, this light, bright and spacious home has a large kitchen with adjacent dining space and balcony, large living room, master bedroom suite, 2 more bedrooms connected by Jack & Jill bath and a powder room. Downstairs you'll find 1 more bedroom, an office, wine room, large family room with fireplace and a gym with it's own bathroom. A private backyard is just off the family room with room for pets to play and tenants to relax.