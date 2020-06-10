All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
26 N La Senda Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

26 N La Senda Drive

26 North La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 North La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
wine room
Every day is a vacation in this Lower Three Arch Bay, Spanish style home. You'll never tire of the panoramic, sit-down Catalina Island views, serene neighborhood and pristine private beach. On the entry level, this light, bright and spacious home has a large kitchen with adjacent dining space and balcony, large living room, master bedroom suite, 2 more bedrooms connected by Jack & Jill bath and a powder room. Downstairs you'll find 1 more bedroom, an office, wine room, large family room with fireplace and a gym with it's own bathroom. A private backyard is just off the family room with room for pets to play and tenants to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 N La Senda Drive have any available units?
26 N La Senda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 26 N La Senda Drive have?
Some of 26 N La Senda Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 N La Senda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 N La Senda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 N La Senda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 N La Senda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26 N La Senda Drive offer parking?
No, 26 N La Senda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26 N La Senda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 N La Senda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 N La Senda Drive have a pool?
No, 26 N La Senda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26 N La Senda Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 N La Senda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 N La Senda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 N La Senda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 N La Senda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 N La Senda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
