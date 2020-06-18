All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
25 N La Senda Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

25 N La Senda Drive

25 North La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

25 North La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Three Arch Bay, one of the most exclusive gated communities along the gold coast of Laguna Beach. Live the dream in this charming 1928 cottage with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus a loft used as a third bedroom. Enjoy the ocean views and entertaining from the vast front deck, living room, bedroom, and the "tower room" bedroom loft situated upstairs. The garage is equipped with all necessary beach and ocean equipment. The relaxed coastal vibe of the interiors will bring tranquility and leisure to your everyday living. The historical Griffiths' house is located on the oceanfront bluff directly across the street. A short walk to the private beach path leads you to one of the most beautiful beaches in all of Southern California Riviera. Downtown Laguna Beach offers all of the art cultures, venues, award-winning restaurants, and shopping. The trolley picks up just outside the gates for your excursions into town. Visit for a month or stay for a year. The lease term and rates are seasonal. Monthly lease rate to be negotiated on a longer-term contract. Here is your opportunity to create your own happy memories in this classic beach house in Three Arch Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 N La Senda Drive have any available units?
25 N La Senda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 25 N La Senda Drive have?
Some of 25 N La Senda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 N La Senda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25 N La Senda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N La Senda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25 N La Senda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 25 N La Senda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25 N La Senda Drive offers parking.
Does 25 N La Senda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 N La Senda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N La Senda Drive have a pool?
No, 25 N La Senda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25 N La Senda Drive have accessible units?
No, 25 N La Senda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N La Senda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 N La Senda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 N La Senda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 N La Senda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
