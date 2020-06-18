25 N La Senda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Three Arch Bay, one of the most exclusive gated communities along the gold coast of Laguna Beach. Live the dream in this charming 1928 cottage with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus a loft used as a third bedroom. Enjoy the ocean views and entertaining from the vast front deck, living room, bedroom, and the "tower room" bedroom loft situated upstairs. The garage is equipped with all necessary beach and ocean equipment. The relaxed coastal vibe of the interiors will bring tranquility and leisure to your everyday living. The historical Griffiths' house is located on the oceanfront bluff directly across the street. A short walk to the private beach path leads you to one of the most beautiful beaches in all of Southern California Riviera. Downtown Laguna Beach offers all of the art cultures, venues, award-winning restaurants, and shopping. The trolley picks up just outside the gates for your excursions into town. Visit for a month or stay for a year. The lease term and rates are seasonal. Monthly lease rate to be negotiated on a longer-term contract. Here is your opportunity to create your own happy memories in this classic beach house in Three Arch Bay.