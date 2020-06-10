241 Fairview

Amenities

This completely renovated and beautifully landscaped modern two-story cottage home is easily accessed from either the rear alley or from Fairview St. both entrances. You are welcomed upon entry by an open living, dining, and kitchen area as well as a built-in entertainment center. Large format grey concrete look tile floors give the space a sleek contemporary feel. Energy efficient lighting completes the interior as well as an individually zoned heating and A/C system throughout. The galley style kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and custom stainless-steel backsplashes. A new Electrolux washer/dryer is also included. The bathroom has a honed marble shower and contains plenty of storage.



Upstairs are two carpeted ocean view bedrooms.



A private patio is set outside the kitchen for convenient outdoor entertainment. A designated one car parking area includes a Tesla electrical charging port and quick access to your front door.