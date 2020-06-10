All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

241 Fairview

241 Fairview St · No Longer Available
Location

241 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This completely renovated and beautifully landscaped modern two-story cottage home is easily accessed from either the rear alley or from Fairview St. both entrances. You are welcomed upon entry by an open living, dining, and kitchen area as well as a built-in entertainment center. Large format grey concrete look tile floors give the space a sleek contemporary feel. Energy efficient lighting completes the interior as well as an individually zoned heating and A/C system throughout. The galley style kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and custom stainless-steel backsplashes. A new Electrolux washer/dryer is also included. The bathroom has a honed marble shower and contains plenty of storage.

Upstairs are two carpeted ocean view bedrooms.

A private patio is set outside the kitchen for convenient outdoor entertainment. A designated one car parking area includes a Tesla electrical charging port and quick access to your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Fairview have any available units?
241 Fairview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 241 Fairview have?
Some of 241 Fairview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
241 Fairview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Fairview pet-friendly?
No, 241 Fairview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 241 Fairview offer parking?
Yes, 241 Fairview offers parking.
Does 241 Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Fairview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Fairview have a pool?
No, 241 Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 241 Fairview have accessible units?
No, 241 Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Fairview has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Fairview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 241 Fairview has units with air conditioning.

