All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 21801 Ocean Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
21801 Ocean Vista Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

21801 Ocean Vista Drive

21801 Ocean Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21801 Ocean Vista Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Ocean Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy the amazing sunsets and catalina views from this gorgeous condo in the exclusive gate guarded community of Laguna Ocean Vista. This 2 Bedroom unit with a den (Could easily be 3rd bedroom) offers stunning whitewater, Catalina and Aliso Creek views from just about every room and floor. Sitting perched at the highest level of the complex, this unit is located just steps to the community pool and recreation center. Enter on the middle floor complete with a spacious ocean view master suite with hardwood floors and lots of storage,new carpet and paint, a laundry area with brand new washer and dryer, and an additional bedroom complete with attached full bathroom. Top level includes living room with attached balcony, remodeled and upgraded kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, formal dining area as well as den/family room and guest bedroom. Ground level includes a full size, two car attached garage with direct access as well as an extra room which would be perfect for a play area or just extra storage. The impeccable complex comes complete with a community pool and clubhouse, and is just a few blocks to Aliso Beach, Montage Resort, The Ranch with Ben Brown's Golf Course and a shopping center with Gelson's, CVS, fine restaurants. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive have any available units?
21801 Ocean Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive have?
Some of 21801 Ocean Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21801 Ocean Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21801 Ocean Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21801 Ocean Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21801 Ocean Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21801 Ocean Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21801 Ocean Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21801 Ocean Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 21801 Ocean Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21801 Ocean Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21801 Ocean Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21801 Ocean Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College