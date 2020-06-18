21801 Ocean Vista Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the amazing sunsets and catalina views from this gorgeous condo in the exclusive gate guarded community of Laguna Ocean Vista. This 2 Bedroom unit with a den (Could easily be 3rd bedroom) offers stunning whitewater, Catalina and Aliso Creek views from just about every room and floor. Sitting perched at the highest level of the complex, this unit is located just steps to the community pool and recreation center. Enter on the middle floor complete with a spacious ocean view master suite with hardwood floors and lots of storage,new carpet and paint, a laundry area with brand new washer and dryer, and an additional bedroom complete with attached full bathroom. Top level includes living room with attached balcony, remodeled and upgraded kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, formal dining area as well as den/family room and guest bedroom. Ground level includes a full size, two car attached garage with direct access as well as an extra room which would be perfect for a play area or just extra storage. The impeccable complex comes complete with a community pool and clubhouse, and is just a few blocks to Aliso Beach, Montage Resort, The Ranch with Ben Brown's Golf Course and a shopping center with Gelson's, CVS, fine restaurants. This one is a must see!