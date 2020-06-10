2120 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

Beautiful newer lower apartment with private pool! Spacious open floor plan features large living area open to all new kitchen with cooktop, electric stove, and microwave. Enormous bedrooms with plenty of storage. Tile flooring in main living area with NEW carpet in bedrooms. Bath with NEW BATH TUB with shower. Gorgeous sparkling pool with patio and entertainment deck. Private laundry in unit - brand new stackable washer and dryer. Two off-street parking spots in circular driveway. Great location just minutes from beach, downtown, parks and schools. Submit on small quiet pet. Pool heater is operational. Rent includes gas, water, and electric.