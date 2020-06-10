All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2120 Temple Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2120 Temple Hills Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

2120 Temple Hills Drive

2120 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2120 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful newer lower apartment with private pool! Spacious open floor plan features large living area open to all new kitchen with cooktop, electric stove, and microwave. Enormous bedrooms with plenty of storage. Tile flooring in main living area with NEW carpet in bedrooms. Bath with NEW BATH TUB with shower. Gorgeous sparkling pool with patio and entertainment deck. Private laundry in unit - brand new stackable washer and dryer. Two off-street parking spots in circular driveway. Great location just minutes from beach, downtown, parks and schools. Submit on small quiet pet. Pool heater is operational. Rent includes gas, water, and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
2120 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2120 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 2120 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Temple Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2120 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Temple Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Temple Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2120 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College