Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2101 # B Glenneyre Street

2101 Glenneyre St · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful Woods Cove Location. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath upper "Penthouse" unit with spacious balcony and breathtaking views of the Ocean. This Chris Abel designed property features high open wood beam ceilings with floor to ceiling windows-bringing in an abundence of natural light. The many highlights include an open chef's kitchen, stainless steal appliances, ceaserstone countertops, and new laminate wood flooring throughout the entire unit. All 3 bedrooms feature new overhead fans. Inside laundry with new washer and dryer. One assigned carport. This mid-century inspired dream is only two blocks from the beach and close to restaurants galleries and everything Laguna has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street have any available units?
2101 # B Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 2101 # B Glenneyre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 # B Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
2101 # B Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 # B Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 2101 # B Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 2101 # B Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 # B Glenneyre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 2101 # B Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 2101 # B Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 # B Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 # B Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 # B Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
