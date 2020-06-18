2101 # B Glenneyre Street

Amenities

Wonderful Woods Cove Location. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath upper "Penthouse" unit with spacious balcony and breathtaking views of the Ocean. This Chris Abel designed property features high open wood beam ceilings with floor to ceiling windows-bringing in an abundence of natural light. The many highlights include an open chef's kitchen, stainless steal appliances, ceaserstone countertops, and new laminate wood flooring throughout the entire unit. All 3 bedrooms feature new overhead fans. Inside laundry with new washer and dryer. One assigned carport. This mid-century inspired dream is only two blocks from the beach and close to restaurants galleries and everything Laguna has to offer.