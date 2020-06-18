All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 20358 Laguna Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
20358 Laguna Canyon Road
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:29 AM

20358 Laguna Canyon Road

20358 Laguna Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20358 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Canyon

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally situated in Laguna Canyon, this designer perfect, single level 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is just steps from great hiking and biking trails and a stone's throw from famed downtown Laguna Beach. This turn-key residence has been extensively renovated to include new wide planked hardwood flooring, all new doors and windows, a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and has been freshly painted throughout. From the designer touches to the built-in features, no detail was overlooked. The flow of this home is ideal for entertaining family and friends and the grassy front and rear yards create beautiful al fresco spaces to enjoy the unparalleled So. Cal. climate. With serene views of the coastal hillsides and Laguna Canyon, this beautiful home is move in ready. Additional features include a 2-car garage and oversized driveway for plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road have any available units?
20358 Laguna Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road have?
Some of 20358 Laguna Canyon Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20358 Laguna Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
20358 Laguna Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20358 Laguna Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 20358 Laguna Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 20358 Laguna Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20358 Laguna Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 20358 Laguna Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 20358 Laguna Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20358 Laguna Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20358 Laguna Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20358 Laguna Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College