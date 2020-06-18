20358 Laguna Canyon Road

Amenities

Ideally situated in Laguna Canyon, this designer perfect, single level 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is just steps from great hiking and biking trails and a stone's throw from famed downtown Laguna Beach. This turn-key residence has been extensively renovated to include new wide planked hardwood flooring, all new doors and windows, a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and has been freshly painted throughout. From the designer touches to the built-in features, no detail was overlooked. The flow of this home is ideal for entertaining family and friends and the grassy front and rear yards create beautiful al fresco spaces to enjoy the unparalleled So. Cal. climate. With serene views of the coastal hillsides and Laguna Canyon, this beautiful home is move in ready. Additional features include a 2-car garage and oversized driveway for plenty of parking.