2003 Hidden Valley Canyon Road

Adorable single level cottage in the peaceful and private little gated community of Hidden Valley Canyon, just minutes from downtown. This cozy little home has recently been updated with cherry hardwood floors, butcher block kitchen counter tops, and lovely tongue and groove ceilings. Bright and sunny, with ample storage and it's own full sized washer and dryer behind the house. There is a carport and space for another car behind it in the driveway. Property has a sweet little front garden and large enclosed side yard. There is a large storage shed in the back. Rent includes Gas, Water, Electric and Trash. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.