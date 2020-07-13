200 Santa Rosa Court.

Amenities

Amazing value in Laguna Beach ! This light filled condo features 2 master suites in the quiet community of The Terraces, Laguna Beach, nestled in the hills of Laguna Canyon. This location provides convenient access to the 73/405/5. A drive of less than 5 miles and you're at Laguna's famous Main Beach and quaint village. Halfway between Spectrum and Laguna Beach. The light, bright kitchen features fresh white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel range, above range microwave, and a stainless steel double door refrigerator. The open living area has cathedral ceilings, skylights, a cozy fireplace for chilly winter evenings, and leads to your own private patio – perfect for alfesco dining on warm summer days. Your new home comes complete with two single car garages for plenty of storage. One of the garages is attached, providing direct access. The community features lush landscaping, two pools - one of which is a short walk from this home, and outdoor BBQ grills. This property is perfect for the investor needing a great investment opportunity or a first time home buyer! Welcome home! Take a virtual tour https://youtu.be/qovLUlItWs0.