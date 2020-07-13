All apartments in Laguna Beach
Location

200 Santa Rosa Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing value in Laguna Beach ! This light filled condo features 2 master suites in the quiet community of The Terraces, Laguna Beach, nestled in the hills of Laguna Canyon. This location provides convenient access to the 73/405/5. A drive of less than 5 miles and you're at Laguna's famous Main Beach and quaint village. Halfway between Spectrum and Laguna Beach. The light, bright kitchen features fresh white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel range, above range microwave, and a stainless steel double door refrigerator. The open living area has cathedral ceilings, skylights, a cozy fireplace for chilly winter evenings, and leads to your own private patio – perfect for alfesco dining on warm summer days. Your new home comes complete with two single car garages for plenty of storage. One of the garages is attached, providing direct access. The community features lush landscaping, two pools - one of which is a short walk from this home, and outdoor BBQ grills. This property is perfect for the investor needing a great investment opportunity or a first time home buyer! Welcome home! Take a virtual tour https://youtu.be/qovLUlItWs0.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 Santa Rosa Court have any available units?
200 Santa Rosa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 200 Santa Rosa Court have?
Some of 200 Santa Rosa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Santa Rosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Santa Rosa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Santa Rosa Court pet-friendly?
No, 200 Santa Rosa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 200 Santa Rosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Santa Rosa Court offers parking.
Does 200 Santa Rosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Santa Rosa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Santa Rosa Court have a pool?
Yes, 200 Santa Rosa Court has a pool.
Does 200 Santa Rosa Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Santa Rosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Santa Rosa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Santa Rosa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Santa Rosa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Santa Rosa Court does not have units with air conditioning.

