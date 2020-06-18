All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

176 McAulay Place

176 Mcaulay Place · No Longer Available
Location

176 Mcaulay Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
volleyball court
Come to this beautiful Victoria Beach Oasis. We offer White Water views and a move in ready property. This is a Fully Furnished lease with all the bells and whistles. Two fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with natural stone counters, beautiful laminate wood flooring and an ocean view deck Fresh, light and bright with wonderful ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets to enjoy every night. Private setting with large grassy front lawn, electric gate for privacy, extra long driveway with parking for 2 cars plus a 1 car garage. Ocean side of Coast Hwy for easy beach access and your own beach. Community beach gatherings and summer volleyball fun. Be a part of this special neighborhood of Victoria Beach which is one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 McAulay Place have any available units?
176 McAulay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 176 McAulay Place have?
Some of 176 McAulay Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 McAulay Place currently offering any rent specials?
176 McAulay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 McAulay Place pet-friendly?
No, 176 McAulay Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 176 McAulay Place offer parking?
Yes, 176 McAulay Place offers parking.
Does 176 McAulay Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 McAulay Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 McAulay Place have a pool?
No, 176 McAulay Place does not have a pool.
Does 176 McAulay Place have accessible units?
No, 176 McAulay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 176 McAulay Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 McAulay Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 McAulay Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 McAulay Place does not have units with air conditioning.
