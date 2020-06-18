176 McAulay Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage volleyball court

Come to this beautiful Victoria Beach Oasis. We offer White Water views and a move in ready property. This is a Fully Furnished lease with all the bells and whistles. Two fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with natural stone counters, beautiful laminate wood flooring and an ocean view deck Fresh, light and bright with wonderful ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets to enjoy every night. Private setting with large grassy front lawn, electric gate for privacy, extra long driveway with parking for 2 cars plus a 1 car garage. Ocean side of Coast Hwy for easy beach access and your own beach. Community beach gatherings and summer volleyball fun. Be a part of this special neighborhood of Victoria Beach which is one of a kind!