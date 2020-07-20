1631 Louise Street

Amenities

Gorgeous BRAND NEW single family home located minutes away from the water! This 3 bed 3 bath Laguna Beach home greets you with a beautiful custom walkway and front porch perfect for entertaining or enjoying those quiet, relaxing nights. This home has a refreshing open concept living room with ample amounts of natural light. Beyond the living room you enter into a modern kitchen with a skylight and all new high-end stainless steel appliances including a french door refrigerator and built-in microwave. A custom large island with pendant lights, breakfast bar, and contemporary cabinetry compliment the alluring design to create a lovely kitchen aesthetic. Just pass the kitchen there is a washroom and delightful mudroom providing ample storage. On the lower level marks two good sized bedrooms, a bathroom and an exquisite master bedroom that sports an elegant freestanding bathtub, stunning spacious shower and large walk-in closet. This home also features a long driveway leading to a two car garage. Includes updated washer and dryer! Hurry this home won't last long!