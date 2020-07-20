All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:26 AM

1631 Louise Street

1631 Louise Street · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Louise Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous BRAND NEW single family home located minutes away from the water! This 3 bed 3 bath Laguna Beach home greets you with a beautiful custom walkway and front porch perfect for entertaining or enjoying those quiet, relaxing nights. This home has a refreshing open concept living room with ample amounts of natural light. Beyond the living room you enter into a modern kitchen with a skylight and all new high-end stainless steel appliances including a french door refrigerator and built-in microwave. A custom large island with pendant lights, breakfast bar, and contemporary cabinetry compliment the alluring design to create a lovely kitchen aesthetic. Just pass the kitchen there is a washroom and delightful mudroom providing ample storage. On the lower level marks two good sized bedrooms, a bathroom and an exquisite master bedroom that sports an elegant freestanding bathtub, stunning spacious shower and large walk-in closet. This home also features a long driveway leading to a two car garage. Includes updated washer and dryer! Hurry this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Louise Street have any available units?
1631 Louise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1631 Louise Street have?
Some of 1631 Louise Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Louise Street currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Louise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Louise Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Louise Street is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Louise Street offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Louise Street offers parking.
Does 1631 Louise Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 Louise Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Louise Street have a pool?
No, 1631 Louise Street does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Louise Street have accessible units?
No, 1631 Louise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Louise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Louise Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Louise Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1631 Louise Street has units with air conditioning.
