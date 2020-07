Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

This furnished and turn key cottage, is located in the desired North Laguna neighborhood. Two bedrooms, two baths, fireplace, hardwood floors, inside laundry, the front dutch doors open out to a front porch and sitting area. The back doors opens to a lush back yard that has been designed with a brick patios, multiple seating areas for relaxing or entertaining and mature fruit trees and a fenced yard. Available now through November of 2020. Three parking spaces in the concrete driveway.