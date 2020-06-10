All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 160 Saint Anns Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
160 Saint Anns Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

160 Saint Anns Drive

160 Saint Ann's Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 Saint Ann's Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning oceanfront property designed by prestigious architect, Paul McLean, is truly one of the finest! Beautifully furnished with 2 master suites, a top of the line gourmet kitchen, mahogany windows and floor to ceiling sliding glass doors in the living room bring the ocean breeze in with panoramic views of the Pacific. The Interior Designer, Barclay Butera, created the perfect ambiance with soft contemporary furnishings, portugese flooring and numerous unique touches. Enjoy long walks along the water's edge and close proximity to the village providing access to restaurants, local shops and summertime art festivals. Includes air conditioning, private laundry and parking for 2 cars in subterranean garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Saint Anns Drive have any available units?
160 Saint Anns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 160 Saint Anns Drive have?
Some of 160 Saint Anns Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Saint Anns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Saint Anns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Saint Anns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 160 Saint Anns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 160 Saint Anns Drive offer parking?
Yes, 160 Saint Anns Drive offers parking.
Does 160 Saint Anns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Saint Anns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Saint Anns Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Saint Anns Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Saint Anns Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Saint Anns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Saint Anns Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Saint Anns Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Saint Anns Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Saint Anns Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College