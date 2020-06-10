160 Saint Anns Drive

Amenities

This stunning oceanfront property designed by prestigious architect, Paul McLean, is truly one of the finest! Beautifully furnished with 2 master suites, a top of the line gourmet kitchen, mahogany windows and floor to ceiling sliding glass doors in the living room bring the ocean breeze in with panoramic views of the Pacific. The Interior Designer, Barclay Butera, created the perfect ambiance with soft contemporary furnishings, portugese flooring and numerous unique touches. Enjoy long walks along the water's edge and close proximity to the village providing access to restaurants, local shops and summertime art festivals. Includes air conditioning, private laundry and parking for 2 cars in subterranean garage.