159 Dumond Drive

Live in comfort, quality, and style in this contemporary Victoria Beach home by architect Mark Singer with beautiful ocean, sand, and white water views. An immaculate home including 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms plus an office and less than one block up from one Laguna's premier beaches. Featuring a fully equipped chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood flooring throughout, 2 spacious ocean view decks, 2 gas fireplaces, rear yard with seating and BBQ, a wine closet, laundry room, 3-car garage, and more. Located near Montage Resort, multiple shopping areas, and many of Laguna's finest restaurants and beaches. Available beginning July 1, 2020. Contact Brendy Michael at 949-533-1740 or Marcus Skenderian at 949-295-5758 with questions or to schedule a showing.