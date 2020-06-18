All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 159 Dumond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
159 Dumond Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

159 Dumond Drive

159 Dumond Dr · (949) 295-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

159 Dumond Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Victoria Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live in comfort, quality, and style in this contemporary Victoria Beach home by architect Mark Singer with beautiful ocean, sand, and white water views. An immaculate home including 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms plus an office and less than one block up from one Laguna's premier beaches. Featuring a fully equipped chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood flooring throughout, 2 spacious ocean view decks, 2 gas fireplaces, rear yard with seating and BBQ, a wine closet, laundry room, 3-car garage, and more. Located near Montage Resort, multiple shopping areas, and many of Laguna's finest restaurants and beaches. Available beginning July 1, 2020. Contact Brendy Michael at 949-533-1740 or Marcus Skenderian at 949-295-5758 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Dumond Drive have any available units?
159 Dumond Drive has a unit available for $11,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 Dumond Drive have?
Some of 159 Dumond Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Dumond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
159 Dumond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Dumond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 159 Dumond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 159 Dumond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 159 Dumond Drive does offer parking.
Does 159 Dumond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Dumond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Dumond Drive have a pool?
No, 159 Dumond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 159 Dumond Drive have accessible units?
No, 159 Dumond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Dumond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Dumond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Dumond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Dumond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 159 Dumond Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity