Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1585 S Coast
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

1585 S Coast

1585 S Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

1585 S Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Now is the opportunity to call “Laguna Sands” your home. Unquestionably one of the most spectacular oceanfront homes in Laguna. This masterfully crafted estate has been flawlessly renovated using only the finest quality materials w/world class craftsmanship & magnificent attention to detail. From the minute you enter you will appreciate every inch of this Estate that is meticulously maintained & perfectly positioned on the sand. The sophisticated elegance draws on the time honored architecture design & exemplifies the meaning of Luxury in this immaculate single story 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms oceanfront home. The Chef's kitchen offers Marble Counters, satin nickel fixtures with custom white cabinets & Stainless Appliances. The kitchen opens to an inviting living and dining great room with floor to ceiling sliders bringing the outside in. Both bathrooms have been flawlessly renovated with Travertine showers and counters, glass enclosures, new toilets and fixtures. Enhancements include: new plumbing, new electrical, elegantly lined in Porcelain floors inside and out, mirrored wardrobe sliders, recessed lighting, smooth walls and ceiling and full size washer & dryer. Laguna Sands offers a private roof top deck, incredible resort style pool that sits over the sand. underground parking, gated community and elevators. A magnificent home for those demanding ONLY the best with your private beach entrance, ocean breezes, crashing waves and sunsets over the water for your backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 S Coast have any available units?
1585 S Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1585 S Coast have?
Some of 1585 S Coast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 S Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1585 S Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 S Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1585 S Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1585 S Coast offer parking?
Yes, 1585 S Coast does offer parking.
Does 1585 S Coast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1585 S Coast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 S Coast have a pool?
Yes, 1585 S Coast has a pool.
Does 1585 S Coast have accessible units?
No, 1585 S Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 S Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 S Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 S Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 S Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
