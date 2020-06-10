1567 N Coast

Amenities

This modern, luxury townhouse is located on the ocean side of Coast Highway and a just a short stroll to magnificent Crescent Bay. Contemporary architectural features include multiple skylights, extensive recessed lighting and high ceilings both upstairs and down. The spacious upper level features a chef's kitchen, formal dining area, a great room and enclosed private patio with retractable awning. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, high-end appliances, a center island and breakfast bar. Downstairs, the luxury master bedroom suite includes a fireplace, enclosed private patio, a travertine master bath and large custom walk-in closet. The lower level also includes a secondary bedroom, bath and laundry. Rich materials and amenities such as maple hardwood floors, built-in millwork, two fireplaces and central air conditioning create an inviting atmosphere throughout. This rarely-available complex features gate-guarded security with two parking spots, elevator, exercise room and storage unit included. Perfect anyone looking for low maintenance, walking distance to gorgeous beaches, hiking and a short trolley ride away to Laguna Beach's renowned downtown shopping, restaurants, galleries and art festivals. Super easy access to freeways and John Wayne Airport.