Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

1567 N Coast

1567 N Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

1567 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
This modern, luxury townhouse is located on the ocean side of Coast Highway and a just a short stroll to magnificent Crescent Bay. Contemporary architectural features include multiple skylights, extensive recessed lighting and high ceilings both upstairs and down. The spacious upper level features a chef's kitchen, formal dining area, a great room and enclosed private patio with retractable awning. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, high-end appliances, a center island and breakfast bar. Downstairs, the luxury master bedroom suite includes a fireplace, enclosed private patio, a travertine master bath and large custom walk-in closet. The lower level also includes a secondary bedroom, bath and laundry. Rich materials and amenities such as maple hardwood floors, built-in millwork, two fireplaces and central air conditioning create an inviting atmosphere throughout. This rarely-available complex features gate-guarded security with two parking spots, elevator, exercise room and storage unit included. Perfect anyone looking for low maintenance, walking distance to gorgeous beaches, hiking and a short trolley ride away to Laguna Beach's renowned downtown shopping, restaurants, galleries and art festivals. Super easy access to freeways and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 N Coast have any available units?
1567 N Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1567 N Coast have?
Some of 1567 N Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 N Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1567 N Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 N Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1567 N Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1567 N Coast offer parking?
Yes, 1567 N Coast offers parking.
Does 1567 N Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 N Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 N Coast have a pool?
No, 1567 N Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1567 N Coast have accessible units?
No, 1567 N Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 N Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1567 N Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 N Coast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1567 N Coast has units with air conditioning.
