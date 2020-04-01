1564 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Enjoy spectacular ocean and canyon views from this beautifully upgraded Mystic Hills home. Large living room with fireplace, natural wood beamed cathedral ceilings opening up to a beautiful stone deck. Chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens, built-in refrigerator, and ocean view breakfast nook. Ocean view master bedroom with fireplace, deck, marble master bathroom and huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Two additional generously sized bedrooms with french doors. Plus an additional office/media room with built-ins. Newer Travertine floors have been installed in every room. Relax and enjoy the view on the wrap around stone deck accessible from the living room, master bedroom and breakfast nook.