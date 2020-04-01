1564 Skyline Drive

Amenities
Enjoy spectacular ocean and canyon views from this beautifully upgraded Mystic Hills home. Large living room with fireplace, natural wood beamed cathedral ceilings opening up to a beautiful stone deck. Chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens, built-in refrigerator, and ocean view breakfast nook. Ocean view master bedroom with fireplace, deck, marble master bathroom and huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Two additional generously sized bedrooms with french doors. Plus an additional office/media room with built-ins. Newer Travertine floors have been installed in every room. Relax and enjoy the view on the wrap around stone deck accessible from the living room, master bedroom and breakfast nook.