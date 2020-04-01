All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1564 Skyline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1564 Skyline Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

1564 Skyline Drive

1564 Skyline Drive · (949) 338-1941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1564 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Mystic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Enjoy spectacular ocean and canyon views from this beautifully upgraded Mystic Hills home. Large living room with fireplace, natural wood beamed cathedral ceilings opening up to a beautiful stone deck. Chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens, built-in refrigerator, and ocean view breakfast nook. Ocean view master bedroom with fireplace, deck, marble master bathroom and huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Two additional generously sized bedrooms with french doors. Plus an additional office/media room with built-ins. Newer Travertine floors have been installed in every room. Relax and enjoy the view on the wrap around stone deck accessible from the living room, master bedroom and breakfast nook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1564 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1564 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1564 Skyline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1564 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1564 Skyline Drive offer parking?
No, 1564 Skyline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1564 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1564 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1564 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1564 Skyline Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity