Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

1545 Skyline Drive

1545 Skyline Drive · (949) 690-3918
Location

1545 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Mystic Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1754 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy panoramic ocean and canyon views from this charming Mystic Hills home! The open floor plan consists of spacious living and dining areas with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Approximately 1,754 square feet of single level living space includes three bedrooms and two baths. This home is light and bright with plenty of windows to maximize the sweeping views, including ocean views from the master bedroom. Located on the canyon’s edge, the tranquil backyard is the ideal location to watch the sun set against a Catalina Island backdrop. There is additional storage in the two-car garage. Appreciate coastal beach town living, just a few minutes from the Laguna Village with plenty of shops, restaurants, and art galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1545 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1545 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1545 Skyline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1545 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Skyline Drive does offer parking.
Does 1545 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1545 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1545 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
