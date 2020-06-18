1545 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy panoramic ocean and canyon views from this charming Mystic Hills home! The open floor plan consists of spacious living and dining areas with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Approximately 1,754 square feet of single level living space includes three bedrooms and two baths. This home is light and bright with plenty of windows to maximize the sweeping views, including ocean views from the master bedroom. Located on the canyon’s edge, the tranquil backyard is the ideal location to watch the sun set against a Catalina Island backdrop. There is additional storage in the two-car garage. Appreciate coastal beach town living, just a few minutes from the Laguna Village with plenty of shops, restaurants, and art galleries.