1451 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

BIG and Gorgeous new remodel completely upgraded studio apartment above garage, with a full kitchen. Feels really big, with New wood laminate floors, all new Granite kitchen, new white tile bath, new lights, new window blinds, ceiling fan. Lots of windows, super light and bright and breezy. Upper unit above garage on alley. This is a detached separate unit, the main cottage is in front of it on Glenneyre, this studio is back on the alley. Walk a block to get to the beach, restaurants and shops.