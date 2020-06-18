All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1451 Glenneyre Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1451 Glenneyre Street

1451 Glenneyre St · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Location

1451 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
BIG and Gorgeous new remodel completely upgraded studio apartment above garage, with a full kitchen. Feels really big, with New wood laminate floors, all new Granite kitchen, new white tile bath, new lights, new window blinds, ceiling fan. Lots of windows, super light and bright and breezy. Upper unit above garage on alley. This is a detached separate unit, the main cottage is in front of it on Glenneyre, this studio is back on the alley. Walk a block to get to the beach, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
1451 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1451 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 1451 Glenneyre Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Glenneyre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1451 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Glenneyre Street does offer parking.
Does 1451 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 1451 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 1451 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Glenneyre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
