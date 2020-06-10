All apartments in Laguna Beach
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive

1450 Blue Bird Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Blue Bird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Rancho Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Located in the hills of Laguna Village enjoy the Ocean, Catalina, City Light Views and Ocean Breezes from this Bluebird Canyon home. The home features three bedrooms, living room with a cozy fireplace , dining room, upgraded kitchen, front courtyard, decks with ocean views, plus a lower bonus room with a fireplace, the ocean view balcony off the main living room is a perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The master suite has french doors that open to an inviting covered deck, creating a quiet place to read a book, or shady spot to supervise the kids while they play in the backyard. Fabulous street to street lot, with a two car garage below. Home was taken down to the studs and completely rebuilt in 2005.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have any available units?
1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

