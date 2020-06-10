1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Located in the hills of Laguna Village enjoy the Ocean, Catalina, City Light Views and Ocean Breezes from this Bluebird Canyon home. The home features three bedrooms, living room with a cozy fireplace , dining room, upgraded kitchen, front courtyard, decks with ocean views, plus a lower bonus room with a fireplace, the ocean view balcony off the main living room is a perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The master suite has french doors that open to an inviting covered deck, creating a quiet place to read a book, or shady spot to supervise the kids while they play in the backyard. Fabulous street to street lot, with a two car garage below. Home was taken down to the studs and completely rebuilt in 2005.