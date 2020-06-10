All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 135 Sunset Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
135 Sunset Terrace
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:52 PM

135 Sunset Terrace

135 Sunset Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 Sunset Terrace, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Views, Views, Views! Panoramic and Catalina Views in one direction and white water views to Victoria Beach in the other direction. This lovely home is just six houses from the stairs, sand, and the iconic "La Tour" tower. The charming exterior opens to a soft contemporary interior with sleek lines and an open living concept. The kitchen is appointed with granite counters, stainless appliances, gas burners and area for a small bar or workspace. The living room has a glass accented fireplace, dining area, and opens to a view deck to enjoy Catalina sunsets. The upper level master has a large walk-in closet, large deck with white water views to the beach. The bathroom has marble countertop and a 2 sink vanity, as well as a large walk-in shower. Downstairs are two adjoining bedrooms, a spacious bathroom with soaking tub, a large walk-in closet shared by the bedrooms, laundry area and entry into the two car garage. There is a large landscaped patio in the rear of the house. This beautiful property is awaiting your arrival.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Sunset Terrace have any available units?
135 Sunset Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 135 Sunset Terrace have?
Some of 135 Sunset Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Sunset Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
135 Sunset Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Sunset Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 135 Sunset Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 135 Sunset Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 135 Sunset Terrace offers parking.
Does 135 Sunset Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Sunset Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Sunset Terrace have a pool?
No, 135 Sunset Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 135 Sunset Terrace have accessible units?
No, 135 Sunset Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Sunset Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Sunset Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Sunset Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Sunset Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College