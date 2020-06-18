135 Sunset Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Views, Views, Views! Panoramic and Catalina Views in one direction and white water views to Victoria Beach in the other direction. This lovely home is just six houses from the stairs, sand, and the iconic "La Tour" tower. The charming exterior opens to a soft contemporary interior with sleek lines and an open living concept. The kitchen is appointed with granite counters, stainless appliances, gas burners and area for a small bar or workspace. The living room has a glass accented fireplace, dining area, and opens to a view deck to enjoy Catalina sunsets. The upper level master has a large walk-in closet, large deck with white water views to the beach. The bathroom has marble countertop and a 2 sink vanity, as well as a large walk-in shower. Downstairs is another large bedroom, a spacious bathroom with soaking tub, a large den which could be used as a third bedroom, laundry area and entry into the two car garage. Off the lower bedroom and den is a large landscaped patio. This beautiful property is awaiting your arrival.