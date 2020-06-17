1299 Dunning Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Temple Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Enjoy this great property with the Laguna Beach feel but out of the hustle bustle of downtown Laguna Beach and dont have to drive the "Hills" to get here. This property has an ocean view and great balconies to BBQ and relax while doing so. It also has a large canyon view as well. This home is decorated with a lot of "touch". Home was remodeled and shows well. Come enjoy Laguna Living in this 3 bed / 3.5 bath home that has been highly upgraded.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
