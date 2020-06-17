All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1299 Dunning Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1299 Dunning Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

1299 Dunning Drive

1299 Dunning Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1299 Dunning Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Enjoy this great property with the Laguna Beach feel but out of the hustle bustle of downtown Laguna Beach and dont have to drive the "Hills" to get here. This property has an ocean view and great balconies to BBQ and relax while doing so. It also has a large canyon view as well. This home is decorated with a lot of "touch". Home was remodeled and shows well. Come enjoy Laguna Living in this 3 bed / 3.5 bath home that has been highly upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1299 Dunning Drive have any available units?
1299 Dunning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1299 Dunning Drive have?
Some of 1299 Dunning Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 Dunning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1299 Dunning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 Dunning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1299 Dunning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1299 Dunning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1299 Dunning Drive offers parking.
Does 1299 Dunning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1299 Dunning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 Dunning Drive have a pool?
No, 1299 Dunning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1299 Dunning Drive have accessible units?
No, 1299 Dunning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 Dunning Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1299 Dunning Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1299 Dunning Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1299 Dunning Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College